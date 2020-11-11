Mikula, Gail, - 69, of Galloway, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Gail was a lifelong resident of Galloway Township. She graduated from Oakcrest High School in 1970; while there she met the love of her life, Carl Mikula. They were happily married for 50 years. Upon graduation, she entered the work force as a seamstress at Pacemaker Yachts. After the closing of Pacemaker Yachts, Gail worked her way up to up to head teller at Boardwalk Bank in Pleasantville, New Jersey. She then moved on to become a Tax Clerk in the Mays Landing Clerks office. Until leaving to take care of her ailing mother. Gail enjoyed doing things for others. While Carl was a firefighter at Mays Landing Vol. Fire Department, Gail provided support to the firehouse by joining the Ladies Auxiliary where she was a member for 7 years. She also shared her expertise of cake decorating. Making many beautiful weddings, quinceanera, and anniversary cakes for her family and friends. Gail not only loved cake decorating, she had a passion for sewing. She joined the Lafayette Quilters' guild with her sister Mary Ellen where they created beautiful long-lasting treasures. Gail was blessed with the opportunity to travel the world with her husband making memories to last a lifetime. Gail was predeceased by her father, Tom Adams; her mother, Marion Adams; and her oldest sister Marion Anaya. She is survived by her husband, Carl Mikula; her sister Mary Ellen Chartier; her brother Tom Adams, and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 11:00am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield. A viewing will be held from 10am until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gail's memory to Mays Landing Vol. Fire Department, 6081 Reliance Ave, Mays Landing, NJ 08330.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 11, 2020.