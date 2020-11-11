Menu
Flaim, Loretta (nee Mogish), - 85, of Vineland, passed away suddenly early Tuesday morning November 10, 2020, at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Mrs. Flaim was born in Buck Mountain, PA, and was a longtime resident of East Vineland. Loretta was the daughter of the late Charles & Valentine Mogish, Sr. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband of 56 yrs; Robert A. "Bob" Flaim, Sr., granddaughter Jenna, brother Charles Mogish, Jr. & brother-in-law Norman Flaim. Loretta was a full-time wife, mother & Noni. She was the Co-Owner & President of Flaim Farms which is still operated today by her sons & grandson. She was a member of the St. Padre Pio Parish. Founder & 1st President of the St. Mary's School Grandparent's Association. She loved making porcelain dolls, ceramics, cooking, canning, and most of all being with her family, especially her grandchildren & great-grandchildren who were the light of her life. Loretta is survived by her daughter; Sharon Flaim & husband Robert Behar, Sons; Robert A. Flaim, Jr. & wife Cynthia, Kevin Flaim & wife Sharon, Grandchildren; Molly Behar, Katherine Baer- Haeker & husband Steven, Kyle, Hannah & Corey Urbashich, Ryan Flaim, Jessica Flaim-Salerno, Anthony & wife Kristin Flaim, Courtney & husband Will Gruccio, 5 great-grandchildren; Lola Rose Salerno, Robert Anthony Flaim III, Dominic & Emma Flaim & William Michael Gruccio Jr., Sister; Rita Suchanick & husband Myron, Sister-in-law; Margaret Ann Mogish. Relatives & friends will be received for a walk through visitation on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 9:30 to 11:30 AM at the St. Padre Pio Parish-Church of Our Lady of Pompeii, 4680 Dante Ave., Vineland, NJ where her funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Social distancing and face coverings are required. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Padre Pio Shrine, C/O Newfield National Bank, 18 West Blvd, Newfield, NJ 08344, St. Padre Pio Parish, or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Int., 225 City Ave. Suite 104, Bala Cynwyd, PA. 19004. To e-mail condolences or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
