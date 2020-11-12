Bitler, Elizabeth Marie (Plumley), - 41, of Havelock, NC, formerly of Villas, NJ. On October 24th, suddenly, without much notice, became a Real Angel. Devoted wife of Jason. Adoring mother of Ethan and Jocelyn. Beloved daughter of Frank, Kathy, and Maureen. Fierce sister of Hase, Jessica, Jesse, Veronica, Matt, Dillon, Danielle, Alex, and Gwen. Doting Aunt of Kaylen, Ryan, Aubrey, Matthew, Brandon, Rylee, and Cecilia. True friend to so many near and far, both lifelong and recent. She loved with all her heart, defended her loved ones with the fierceness of a lion. Bis would be there for you in a New York second, to give you the shirt off her back. She would laugh with you, cry with you or give you a strong talking to, or all three at the same time if that was what you needed. She left a large void in all our lives and will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Memorial service will be held for the immediate family (with Covid restrictions in place) on Saturday, November 14th at 12 noon at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May, however, all are invited to pass through to pay respects from 10am to 12pm in the funeral home. Burial will be private. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 12, 2020.