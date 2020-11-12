Geralis, Providence Marie (Callio), - 88, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed into the arms of God on November 9, 2020, at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Jimmy of 65 years; her mother, Nina Callio (Rifice); her father, Joseph Callio; and her sister, Angelina Marcantonio (Callio). She worked for ARA food services and Caesars Casino but her primary vocation was creating a loving home for her family. She instilled in her children the values of Marriage, Family Traditions, the Love of God, Power of Prayer and to look beyond oneself to help others. Surviving are her children, Linda Bastedo (Geralis) (Dory), Marie Bates (Geralis) (Charlie), and Joseph Geralis; her 8 grandchildren, 18 Great-grandchildren, and 1 Great-great-grandchild who love and adore her; as well as her cherished and life-long friends, Grace Scull (Valenti) and Charles Scull. At this time, due to Covid safety concerns, there will be private family services until a later date when we can all gather for a Celebration of her Life! In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the arts programs at Girard Academic Music Program (GAMP). https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=LWCYFEX7KTDBC
