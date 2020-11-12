McCann, Sigrid May, - 74, of Villas, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Born on January 14, 1946, she was a lifelong resident of Cape May County. She was a dedicated caretaker and employee at the Arc of Cape May County for over 30 years. She is survived by her three children, William L McCann, Christine L McCann, and Sharon M Booth, nine grandchildren, Erika Klinger, Brittany Rourke, Kerry Puckett, Jacqueline Fisher, Jason Peters, Jayme Silver, Rebekah Peters, Aaron Wexler, and Lukas McCann. And her nine great-grandchildren who she loved and adored. She will be deeply missed by many. Viewing and sharing of memories will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May from 11am-1pm. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 12, 2020.