Place, Margaret C. "Peggy" (nee Cooper), - 90, of Egg Harbor City, NJ went home to be with the Lord on November 10, 2020. Mrs. Place enjoyed listening to bluegrass music. Beloved wife of the late Robert Place. Devoted mother of Dr. Steven Ray (Dr. Sandra), David Ray (Barbara), Joyce Ray, Daryl Ray (Peg), Ronald Hickman (Debbie), and Gary Hickman (Doris). Dear sister of Janis Clay (the late Grover), the late Leroy Cooper (the late Georgia), the late Harlan Cooper (Nancy), Butch Cooper (Louise), and the late Frank Cooper (the late Reba). Loving grandmother of 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Services are being held privately. To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.FarnelliFuneralHome.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Commitment Community Church, 2 Berlin Rd., S., Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Arrangements are under the direction of the Farnelli Funeral Home of Williamstown.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 12, 2020.