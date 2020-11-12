Peterson, Elizabeth A., - 80, of Cape May, and formerly of Atlantic County, passed away on Tuesday, November 3. Elizabeth was born in Manhattan, NY to the late Ernest and Marie (nee Fabian) Smith. Elizabeth was an Executive Secretary at a Gaming School in Atlantic City and was a member of the Lions Club and volunteered at the voting polls in Ventnor Heights and she enjoyed her family, especially her Grandchildren. Elizabeth is predeceased by her husband Alfred Peterson, her sister Barbara Shappe and her parents and is survived by her daughter Christine (Steve) Nelson and her two grandchildren, Stephanie and Brian. Services for Elizabeth will be private. Donations can be made in Elizabeth's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 12, 2020.