Constantino-Massey, Ashley L., - 25, of Dunnellon, FL passed away November 4, 2020. Born in Somers Point, she grew up and lived in Egg Harbor Twp. and Galloway, before moving to Dunnellon, FL. six years ago. She attended Harris School of Business in Linwood where she was certified as a medical assistant. While in Florida, she worked for Dr. Fialko's Pediatric Office in Crystal River, FL. In her free time, she enjoyed listening to music, praising the lord, spending quality time with her son and family, and doing DIY projects and crafts. Ashley is survived by her son; Nehemia Constantino; her mother, Heather Massey; her father, Victor Constantino (Mary Constantino); her sisters, Destiny and Shelby Constantino; her brother, Jayden Costantino; her maternal grandmother, Irene M. Massey; her paternal grandmother, Luz Rodriguez; her maternal great-grandfather, Edward Massey; many uncles and cousins; and her best friend, Angela Dase. Visitation will 8:30AM to 10AM on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A funeral mass will be offered at 11AM at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ. Cremation will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 12, 2020.