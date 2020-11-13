Nurse, Owen O., - 92, of Atlantic City, affectionately called "Uncle," passed away November 8, 2020, at the Father Hudson House-CPCH in Elizabeth, NJ. Owen was born in Atlantic City, NJ January 17, 1928, and was the youngest of three children of Eura (nee' Giddens) and James Nurse. "Uncle" was a lifelong resident of Atlantic City and an Atlantic City High School graduate. He worked as a plasterer early in life and later worked as a Maintenance Engineer on the AC Expressway. "Uncle" enjoyed deep sea fishing on his boat and was an expert league and tournament bowler and self-proclaimed bowling "instructor". He spent many hours perfecting his bowling skills and helping others do the same at King Pin Lanes in Cardiff. Owen is survived by: nephews, Alvin K., and Kenneth J. Nurse and wife Sandra; nieces, Patricia Jackson, and Gloria Butler; grandnephew, Nevin Nurse; grandnieces, Lydia Nurse and Dana Jackson; great-grandnephews, Levon and Jullian Jackson; great-grandniece, Deche Jackson; and many other family members, friends, and bowling buddies. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 13, 2020.