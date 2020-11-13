Frisko, Dr. Peter P., - 83, of Somers Point, passed away on November 5, 2020. He was born March 27, 1937, to Peter and Catherine Frisko in NYC, NY. Although he grew up as an only child, he had a large extended family which included many relatives and friends who were like family, especially his childhood friend, Bobby. His childhood on the lower east side of Manhattan established lifelong roots and values that sustained him his entire life. Raised in a Catholic family he was known as the "Shabbos goy" for the Jewish families in his neighborhood. He graduated from St. Francis College and Pennsylvania College of Optometry. He married Lillian, a school teacher from Brooklyn. Following graduation and being commissioned into the USAF, they found themselves based at Whiteman Airforce Base in MO where 1st Lieutenant Dr. Peter P. Frisko began examining patients. Peter and Lillian made Somers Point, NJ home in 1965. He was called to serve in several positions for the NJSOP, sat on the Atlantic County JCC, served as President for St. Joseph's Parish Council, was awarded Optometrist of the Year from ACMOS, served as a vision consultant for Somers Point Schools, and was a 4th Degree Knight for the KC's. One of Pete's most treasured areas of service was serving as a Eucharistic Minister for 40 years. Peter made it clear that his richest blessings were the relationships he had with each person he crossed paths with throughout his life. All who knew him were aware of his love for Jesus, quick wit, Yankees trivia, and his awestruck curiosity and respect for Veterans. Pete was known to have dressed up as Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny for the school children for many years. Survivors include his beloved wife of 58 years, Lillian, children Peter (Amy), Cathy (Jeff), and Michele; grandchildren Matthew, Joseph, Peter, Philip, Lucia, Mya, and Madyn. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and visitation on Sunday, November 15th 2-5pm at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday 10:30am at St. Joseph's Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point. Entombment following will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Parish of Somers Point Youth Ministry Program, sent to the church address above. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 13, 2020.