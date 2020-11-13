Menu
Search
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert S. Crawford Jr.
Crawford, Robert S., Jr., - 90, of Galloway, passed away on November 10, 2020. Mr. Crawford was the son of the late Robert S. Crawford and Pauline Crawford. He was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Joan I. Crawford. He is survived by his daughter Cookie Crawford, 2 sons, Bob Crawford and his wife Helen Crawford and Jim Crawford and his wife Diane Crawford. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Erica Kibel, Jim Crawford, Jr., Robby Crawford, and Alex Kozhokar. He was also blessed with two great-grandchildren, Addison Kibel and Alex Kozhokar, Jr. Visitation will be held from 9am-11am on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Lowenstein- Saraceno Funeral Home, Galloway, NJ. Burial will follow at the Fernwood Cemetery, Lansdowne, PA. Donations can be made in Robert Crawford's name to Angelic Hospice 8025 Black Horse Pike, Suite 501, West Atlantic City, NJ 08232. Email: [email protected]
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.