LaSasso, Frank, Jr., - 87, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Born in Hammonton he was a lifelong resident. He was 1952 graduate of Hammonton High School, where he was captain of the football and basketball teams. Frank served in the U.S. Marines after high school. He served the Town of Hammonton as a police officer for thirty two years retiring as a Captain in 1993. Frank was involved with coaching many sports and many programs over the years, including the Hammonton Hawks, Hammonton Little League, Hammonton City Basketball League, Hammonton Black Sox, the Atlantic County Baseball League, St. Augustine baseball and St. Joseph High School football and baseball teams. He was predeceased by the love of his life his wife, Bettie, and his son, Richard. The last four years of his life were made comfortable and happy because of the loving care of his granddaughter, Danielle, his Living Angel. He is survived by his three sons, Frank LaSasso III (Marcia), James LaSasso (Lori), Dante LaSasso (Karen), seven grandchildren, Nicole (Nick), Frank IV (Tiffany), Danielle (Brandon), Michael, Laila, Aaron, and Hannah, six great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Ricky, Emma, Rileigh, Frank V, and Gino, one sister, Rosie Scaffidi and two brothers, Joseph LaSasso (Barbara), and Richard LaSasso (Karen). A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM and Monday, November 16, 2020, from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday 11:00 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French Street in Hammonton. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers donations to the Hammonton Little League, PO Box 1025, Hammonton, NJ 08037, Hammonton Hawks, PO Box 782, Hammonton, NJ 08037, or to Animal Aid, 200 Springdale Lane, Williamstown, NJ 08094 would be greatly appreciated. www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 13, 2020.