Buzby, Leland Stanford, - 95, of Ocean City, "Stan," beloved father and husband, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Wesley Manor, Ocean City, NJ. Stan was born in Millville, NJ where he was one of five children. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Cabot during WWII. Later he moved to Pleasantville, NJ where he spent most of his adult life. Stan married Ruth Schneeweiss, also of Pleasantville, NJ and together the couple raised two children. In 2006 the couple moved to Ocean City, NJ. Stan worked for the Bell Telephone Company for 37 years. Stan was an active member of the Salem United Methodist Church for many years where he enjoyed singing in the choir with his beautiful baritone voice. He also sang for the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church and the Wesley Manor Choir. In his younger years, he sang professionally at the First Presbyterian Church of Atlantic City. Family always was the center of his world. Tent camping throughout the country and Canada was an annual summer experience. In later years, he and his wife, Ruth, spent winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and enjoyed traveling to Alaska, Hawaii, US National Parks, and Europe. Stan was known for his integrity and character. Stan is predeceased by his wife, Ruth. He is survived by his son, David S. Buzby, and wife Donna of Linwood, NJ; daughter, Joyce A. Putiri and husband Ralph of Mays Landing, NJ; and six grandchildren, Michael, Steven (wife Elise), Rachel Buzby, Paul, Emily, and Sarah Putiri. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Lou Starn of Toms River, NJ; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and friends, including special friend Lolita Camp. Services and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to The Shores at Wesley Manor Fellowship Fund, 2201 Bay Ave., Ocean City, NJ 08226. Arrangements and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 14, 2020.