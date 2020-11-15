Hansen, Raymond S., - 91, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully at home on November 10, 2020. He was born June 10, 1929, to Sigurd and Agnes (Molly) Hansen in Atlantic City, where he was raised. Raymond is predeceased by his brother Sigurd, son Rick (Sigurd) Hansen, granddaughter Jennifer Bascenko, and stepmom Norah Hansen. He leaves behind his sweetheart of over forty years, Dotty of EHT; sister Joan (Pat) Neal and family of Oklahoma; daughters Linda Hansen (fiancé Murray Blum) and Lisa (Kraig) Kelly; granddaughters Kaitryn and Emmalyn; grandsons Rylan and Calder; great-granddaughter Signy; daughter-in-law Shelley Hansen; step-daughter Marlene (Tom) Ackermann; step-grandson Michael; close cousin Mabel Sorge; and longtime friends Ernie Westcott and Sinbad. Raymond joined the army in the early 50's and later became a Capt./ Commercial fisherman in Atlantic City. In his retirement, he took up golf- his favorite pastime with many friends. He had a long, full life. Raymond will be missed dearly by his wife and family. Services will be private. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 15, 2020.