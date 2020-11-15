Sheahan, Donal J., - passed away on November 11, 2020. Born July 1st, 1936 in Sligo Ireland he was the eldest son of Joseph and Mollie Sheahan (deceased), and brother of Desmond Sheahan, AZ., and Brian Sheahan of Dublin, Ireland. He was ordained a Roman Catholic Priest for Diocese of Camden NJ in 1960 at St. Marys Cathedral, Kilkenny, Ireland. He served in various parishes in southern part of the state as Catholic Chaplain at Burdette Tomlin Hospital in Cape May Court House, Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point, and Atlantic City Medical Center (City Division), and was Pastor of All Saints Parish in Anniston, Alabama. He was the Catholic Chaplain USAR from 1981 to 1994. Stationed at Fort Jackson, SC. Fort Richardson Alaska, Hanau Germany, Fort Bliss TX, and Redstone Arsenal Alabama, retiring with the rank of Major. Donal retired from the priesthood in 2000 after 40 years of service. A friend always of the poor, the marginalized, and the homeless. He was a member of Big Brothers, Knights of Columbus, Compassionate Friends, Atlantic City Volunteer Ambulance Corps 1968/1976, American Legion, Literary Volunteers of America, HIVIAIDS Consortium of Capel Atlantic, and was a founding member of "Project Lazarus" a HIV/AIDS ministry. Burial will be private. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 15, 2020.