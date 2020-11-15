Milita, Vincent James, II Esq., - 66, of Germania, Born 7/23/54 in Millville, NJ died suddenly on 11/6/2020. He is survived by his son, Michael, and niece, Renee. "Jimbo" or "Jimmy" exemplified a passion for the law by humbly serving as a criminal defense attorney throughout the entire State of New Jersey for over 40 years. Although most of his cases were in South Jersey, a piece of his heart was always in North Carolina, where he had one day hoped to return and finish his career. He was a member of the NJ and NC Bar Association as well as a Duke, UNC Chapel Hill, and University of Pittsburgh Alumni. If you knew him, you knew he was a HUGE Tarheel fan. His love of basketball was on display for all to see as he was the guy shooting foul shots at the basketball courts at 34th st in Ocean City with just shorts and a tank top in the middle of February. The basketball court was his favorite place and 34th st was the source of many lifelong relationships established playing pick-up games and eating watermelon under the lights until they went out at 11 PM. His other passions included good conversation, good food and drink, and spending time with any one of his many friends. He was a generous soul, great man, mentor, coach, and Dad. Jim always saw good in everyone; he felt convicted to help people society gave up on in both his personal and professional life. His spirit will live on through those whose lives he truly touched. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten. Jimmy would not have wanted flowers or anyone to mourn for too long over his passing. He would have preferred that anyone with the means and inclination to make a donation to the Jimmy V. Foundation in his honor. When you can responsibly do so, please make a toast to a life well lived. There will be no services due to Covid but a memorial service for close friends and family will be announced for sometime this coming spring or summer. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 15, 2020.