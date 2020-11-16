De Angelis, Annarita "Rita", - 92, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully at her home on November 12, 2020. She was devoted to the Devine Mercy and was an Eucharistic Minister. Greatly enjoyed playing cards with her friends and hanging out with the Friday night girls. Devoted wife of the late Thomas Sr. Beloved mother of Patrick Sr, (Anne) Maria and the late Thomas Jr, Laura Diane, Anne Marie, and mother in law of Camille. Cherished grandmother of Patrick Jr (Andra), Gina, and Christine Stearns (Adam). Great grandmother of James, Amanda, Aubrey, and Avery. Loving sister of Madeline De Mayo. Viewing will be on Monday, November 17 from 2 to 4 pm at Lowenstein~Saraceno Funeral Home 58 S. New York Rd Galloway. Mass of the Christian burial at the Church of St Katharine Drexel Egg Harbor Township on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 10:30 am Interment to follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor. NJ. Online condolences can be sent to ww.saracenofuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 16, 2020.