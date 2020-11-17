Dowey, Paula Marie, - loving wife, mother, sister, and daughter, aged 62, of Linwood, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, November 13th after a courageous battle against cancer. Paula was a Linwood native and Mainland graduate. She had an undying spirit and a positive energy that always delivered her and the family through the toughest of times. She had a passion for animals. She was an advocate of rescuing animals and donating to the ASCPA throughout her life. She showed enormous courage in her two year battle with cancer and her selfless willingness to always help others. Survivors include her husband Tom, two children, Colleen of Linwood and Tom Jr. of Redmond, WA, mother, Pauline Lasewicz (Koscik), three brothers, Vince, Mark, and Jeff, and several nieces and nephews. Paula was predeceased by her father, Vince Lasewicz, and her sister, Judy Draper. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either of the following charities in Paula's name: ASPCA or the Gilda's Club of South Jersey. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18th from 10am to 12 noon, at the George h. Wimberg Funeral Home, Burial will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 17, 2020.