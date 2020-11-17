Kinsing, Margaret H. (nee Harkness), - 96, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Friday, November 13th, 2020. "It's a great life if you don't weaken." Born in Sewickley, PA, Peggy was a bright light and a gem of a woman. Peggy worked for Bell Telephone during WWII before starting a family. She traveled through all 48 continental States before spending the last 50 years as an Ocean City local where she led a very active life in community service and spent many years as president of Resident Council at Wesley by the Bay. She had many friends who were proud to know her. Surviving are her daughter Margaret Barnes (Tom Adelsberger), of Ocean View, NJ, son Charles Kinsing of Philadelphia, PA, grandchildren Mikey Barnes (Meghan Barnes), Brittany Barnes (Shane Parker), Corey Barnes, Franceska Kinsing, Charles Kinsing, Andrew Kinsing, Meghan Guyon (Greg Guyon), and 9 adoring great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Charles Kinsing, son Norman Kinsing, son-in-law Michael Barnes, granddaughter Janina Kinsing, Mary Queen of Scots, and Lincoln the cockatiel. A graveside service and burial will be offered Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, 127 Crest Haven Road, Middle Township, NJ. Memorial contributions can be made to Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 17, 2020.