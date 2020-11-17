Frank, Kenneth Paul, Sr., - 76, of Alloway, NJ passed away on Friday, November 13th, 2020 from Multiple Myeloma. Kenneth was born in Vineland, NJ, and was the son of the late Dorothy Hensel and William Frank of Milmay, NJ. He was also preceded in death by brother, William Henry, Robert, Henry, and Carl as well as sisters, Dorthea, Evelyn, and Clara. Kenneth also known as "Satch, "Magic", "Popsie" or "Big Poppa" graduated from Vineland High school. He also attended Cumberland County Community College. Ken worked with his father's construction business and then with Arthur Ogren, Inc. for better than 25 years. He started his own business in 1995, Kenneth Frank Masonry before retiring in 2009. He enjoyed farming, playing softball, fishing, crabbing, going four-wheeling, and snowmobiling. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed going up to his cabin in Pennsylvania. Kenneth is survived by his fiancé, Carolee Chew Racer, 2 daughters; Darlene Hinrichsen (Mike) Vineland, NJ, Sandra (Mike Sizer) of Florida, son Kenneth Paul, Jr. (Stacey) of Texas,. Ken is also survived by a brother, William (Marjorie) of Milmay, and a sister, Kathleen Sheldon of Delaware. Kenneth is also survived by 2 stepsons, Tracy L. Stites (Nanci) of Lower, Alloways Creek, NJ, and Jon R. Stites (Colleen) of Elmer NJ. Also, surviving Ken are 8 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2384 East Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ 08361 on Friday, November 20th starting at 7 PM. The Reverend Heather Sugden will be officiating. Burial will be private in the Overlook Cemetery, Bridgeton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society
International Myeloma Foundation at myeloma.org
. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 17, 2020.