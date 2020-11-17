Price, Joanne L., "Jodi", - 68, of Galloway, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born in Atlantic City and raised in Pleasantville. Joanne attended Pleasantville Public Schools, graduating from Pleasantville High School in 1970. She also attended Atlantic Community College. Joanne was a member of Union Baptist Temple in Bridgeton. She was employed by Bell Telephone Company (later becoming Verizon) and retiring after over 30 years of dedicated service. Jodi is predeceased by her grandmother, Lillian F. Jones; her mother, Shirley Peterson; and father, Mayor Ralph Peterson, Sr. She is survived by her sisters, Jennifer Armstead and Michelle Armstead-Taliferro; brother, Ralph Peterson, Jr.; aunts and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Jodi also had special bonds with cousin Jill Wilson, Linda Brown, Linda Mae, Sheila Todd, Mayor Elect Judy Ward, and cousin Rev. Kevin M. Peterson. Family Visitation will be held 5PM until 6PM, Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 755 White Horse Pike, Atco. Graveside services will be held at noon on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in The Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 17, 2020.