D'Amico, Joseph Radcliff, - (May 16, 1932 - November 13, 2020) formerly of Ventnor and Florida. A man beloved by all who met him; the cornerstone of the D'Amico family, passed away at home surrounded by those he loved most. Joe lived and loved to the fullest. He was an incredible friend, whose friendships crossed nations and generations. Joe loved golfing and baseball, riding on "his boardwalk" and smoking cigars on the lanai at his home in Cape Coral, but most of all, he loved his wife of sixty-eight years, Roe. Together, they raised a beautiful, tight-knit family. Joe is predeceased by his mother Antionette, his brother from another mother Joe Ace (Alice), and daughter-in-law Diane. He is survived by his wife Rosemarie, children; Vincent, Terry, Joseph (Sue) and Paul (Marian); grandchildren Cliff (Emily), Jim (Kerrie), Chelsea (Jason), Joe (Gigi), Chris, Emily (James), Hannah (Becca), and Joey as well as great-grandchildren; Zeppe and Aurora. His presence will be greatly missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Joseph Radcliff D'Amico at 11:00 am (tomorrow) Thursday, November 19, at St. Michaels Church 10 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City (parking in rear of Church off Georgia Avenue). Repast will be private. Donations can be made in his name to: Community Food Bank of New Jersey 6735 East Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 18, 2020.