Castrenze, William G. (Bill), - 86, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on November 15, 2020, following a brief illness. His most cherished possession was his family for which he was a servant. Bill was dedicated to his mother his entire life and that dedication was expressed even more so through his caregiving in her later years. Bill served in the US Air Force National Guard and was employed by Wheaton Plastic Coat, Lenox China, and retired from the Atlantic Club Casino. As a member of Saint Nicholas Church in Egg Harbor City, Bill sang in the choir for forty years. He was predeceased by his mother Agnes and brother Frank Castrenze. He is survived by his brother Louis Pagano and will be sadly missed and forever loved by his sisters, Carol (Joe) Scaffidi, Peggy Roesch, and Gladys Giralo. Also mourning his loss are his nieces Susan (Tom) Henshaw, Teresa (Frank) Camillo, nephew Marty (Judy) Roesch, Tracey Franzosa, Bill's dear friend John Marino and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, from 9 am to 10:30 am at Saraceno Funeral Home 1114 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City, with a Mass of Christian burial at Saint Nicholas R.C. Church at 11 am. Interment to follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Online condolence can be sent to www,saracenofuneralhome.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 18, 2020.