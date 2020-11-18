Allen, Delores, - of Mays Landing, NJ, a Phenomenal Woman of God went on to receive her Crown November 10, 2020. Daughter of Rev Dennis and Alona Allen. Cherishing her memory is her sister, Grace Allen (caregiver) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21st from 9:00 – 11:00 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. A graveside service will follow at the Egg Harbor City Cemetery. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 18, 2020.