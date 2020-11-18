Koob, Robert J. "Bob", - 96, of Linwood, beloved husband and father died on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Bob was born in Philadelphia, PA, one of four children. He was a veteran of the US Army Air Corps, serving in the Pacific Theater during WWII. He graduated from Villanova University as an electrical engineer, where he was first in his class. While there, he met and married his love, Mary. Together they raised six children. He worked as an electrical engineer and manager for 28 years at Leeds and Northrup in North Wales, PA, and then launched his second career as an owner/operator of Ocean Beverage Company in Brigantine. The business continues today as a family-run company. Bob and Mary always loved their summer home at the shore, so in 1977 they moved fulltime to Margate. Bob was a true family man and was affectionately known as "the one who made it all possible." He was always a kidder, referring to himself as The Lord and Master. He loved his nightly Manhattan, appreciated fine food, and had quite a sweet tooth. He and Mary spent many happy winter vacations in Fort Myers Beach. Bob was predeceased by his son, Robert Koob, Jr. He is survived by his wife of nearly 73 years, Mary, and his remaining children Diane Doyle (Thomas), Stephen Koob, Valerie Koob (Fritz Doddy), Michael Koob (Kathy), Timothy Koob (Nick Orlando); grandchildren Ryan (Renée Muñoz) and Courtney Doyle, Adrienne (Thomas Nicholson) and Jacob Doddy, Eric (Taylor) and Katryn Koob, and Daniel and Ethan Koob, as well as great-grandchildren Keegan and Darian Doyle and Michael Koob II, brother Gerard Koob (Diane), and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate in a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, November 20th at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Linwood, NJ at 11:00am, via a livestream on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OurLadyOfSorrowsFB
. If you feel comfortable attending in person, please note that masks are required, and social distancing protocols will be followed. Interment following the Mass will be private. Please share condolences and photos online at www.ghwimberg.com
. Arrangements provided by George H. Wimberg Funeral Home in Linwood, NJ.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.