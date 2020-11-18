MADDEN, Judith L. (nee Huggins), - 63, of Cape May, NJ, formerly of Long Valley NJ, Syracuse NY and Newtown Square PA, peacefully on Nov. 12, 2020. Daughter of Elizabeth and the late Robert Huggins. Beloved and devoted wife of Howard C. Madden. Judy had many careers, from Banking to Municipal Government, retiring in 2010 as the Deputy Clerk of Washington Township in Long Valley NJ. She was a skilled and talented employee who strived for excellence in all of her roles. She will be remembered as a devoted daughter, a loving wife, a true friend, a lover of animals (especially Candy, Baby, Bonnie and Abby), as well as being a truly kind person. Remember her smile, her laugh, and her joy of life. The angel we knew on earth is now an angel in heaven. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (Nov. 20th) at 12:30pm in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 525 Washington St., Cape May. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum, Cape May NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's honor can be made to a charity of the donor's choice
