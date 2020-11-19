Almo (Stetser), Jane Ann, - of Egg Harbor Township left this earthly realm on November 17, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 70 years old. Just Because she is not here does not mean that she lost her fight. Through her, we know what perseverance and resilience look like. She was a fighter. Born September 27, 1950 in Somers Point, NJ. Attended Ocean City high school. She married the love of her life Joseph W Almo Jr. in 1980 but their love story begins all the way back in 1966. They settled in Egg Harbor Township and happily married for 40 years. Those who knew her best will remember Jane for her adventurous spirit, her passion for fishing and treasure hunting for antique bottles. Her favorite things to do were skiing with family, traveling, attending to her beautiful garden and walking the beaches of Florida in search of fossilized shark teeth. Her current collection of over 35,000 teeth will be dearly treasured by her family and will be a centerpiece of many conversations at family gatherings. She is survived by her beloved husband Joseph W Almo Jr; her children Jennifer Logan, Robert Jones, Joseph Almo III, Nicholas Almo; brothers and sisters: Jimbo Stetser, Wayne Dull, Donna Dull, Steven Dull and G Dull; grandchildren Brett Logan & Scarlett Almo. Jane was preceded in death by her mother Jane Dull (Sparano). A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21st from 3-5 pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd., Linwood, burial will be private. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 19, 2020.