Rodio, Joseph A., - 86, of Rosedale, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was a lifelong Rosedale resident and served as it's unofficial mayor for many of those years. For 75 years, Joe worked at Thomas Rodio & Son, working his way up within the organization and reaching the level of Chief Executive Office in 1985. Joe was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School in 1952, where he excelled in 7- man touch football, basketball and baseball. Through the years, Joe was involved in various organizations, particularly the St. Joe Booster Club and the Rotary Club of Hammonton. More recently, he volunteered his time with the Mount Carmel Society and the Hammonton Historical Society. He made many friends throughout the years and was often found holding court at any one of the local eateries. Joe was predeceased by his wife, Mary; his granddaughter, Brittany; his parents, Tom and Nellie; his sister, Marie Frank; and his brothers-in-law, Tony Frank, Joe Fichetola; and his niece, Tina Casadia. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia LoCicero and her husband Hank; his son, Joe and his girlfriend Tina; grandchildren, Anthony LoCicero (Christina), John LoCicero (Michelle), Brian LoCicero (Amanda), Joe Rodio III, Joe Ruchser, and Jacob Ruchser; great- grandchildren, Hannah LoCicero, Kiera LoCicero, and AJ LoCicero; sisters, Anita Fichetola , and Jean Woelfel (Frank); and may nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Greenmount Cemetery Mausoleum, 124 S. First Road in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Brittany Rodio Foundation, (where funds will be used for COVID relief for struggling local businesses that Joe supported), 3208 Oakwood Drive, Folsom, NJ 08037. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 19, 2020.