Caronte (nee Pantano), Domenica, - 81, of Hammonton, NJ, passed away suddenly November 17, 2020 at AtlaniCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, NJ. She was born and raised in Orsigliadi Ricadi, Italy and later moved to Hammonton, NJ in 1970. Domenica worked as a tailor for W.B. Kessler Clothing Company and National Garment Company both located in Hammonton, NJ and was a member of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America. She is predeceased by her husband Francesco and parents Giuseppe and Brigida Pantano. Surviving are her two sons, Michael A. Caronte of Hammonton, NJ and Joseph G. Caronte of Indian Head, MD along with a sister Beatrice Pantano of Allentown, PA. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday from 9:30 – 10:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Entombment will be in Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Domenica's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or [email protected]
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 19, 2020.