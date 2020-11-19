Gardella, Richard E. " Rich" "Dick", - 85, of Vineland, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. Rich, born in Vineland and a lifelong resident, graduated from Vineland High School in 1952. He attended Washington College and Drexel's Institute of Technology earning his BS in Civil Engineering in 1959. He also received his Professional Engineers License from the State of New Jersey in 1964. Rich initially joined the Cumberland County Engineering Department. Later, he held positions with the City of Vineland and the Pandullo Engineering firm before ultimately returning to Cumberland County, where he served as the County Engineer for 20 years. His engineering career extended for more than 48 years and included serving as the first Salem Port Authority Engineer and the Vineland City Engineer. Rich's many professional contributions were recognized by the New Jersey Society of Professional Land Surveyors via a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. Rich also maintained a private practice in Engineering & Land Surveying. He was a long-time member of the Vineland Fire Department, Company #4, and the Vineland Lions Club, where he served as president for two terms. Rich enjoyed attending engineering society and social events, working in his yard, traveling, especially if it incorporated long drives, and spending time with his family. Survivors include his daughter, Jacquelynn Gardella Robinson and her husband Larry of Jamison, PA; son Richard E. Gardella Jr. and his wife Colleen of Bethesda, MD; granddaughters and grandsons, Casey Joan Gardella, Richard E. Gardella III, Kaitlynn Robinson, and Jonathan M. Robinson; nieces and nephews; his devoted companion, Linda Sikking; and lifelong friends. He was predeceased by his wife of 30 years, Joan (Pinotti); parents Richard P. and Ester (Horning) Gardella; and brother, William "Bill" Gardella, who is survived by Joan A. (nee Darminio). A funeral home visitation will be held on Friday evening, November 20th, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. A funeral mass will take place on Saturday, November 21st, beginning at 10:30am at Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 922 East Landis Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Arrangements are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ, 08360. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone must wear a mask and social distance. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made the National Kidney Foundation
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 19, 2020.