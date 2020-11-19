Taliaferro (nee White), Ruth, - 93, of Atlantic City, was born April 4, 1927 in Newport News, VA to Leola and Manley White. She passed at home November 13, 2020. She attended Huntington High School where she was a cheerleader. In 1945, she moved to Atlantic City where she met and married Alvin Taliaferro. Together they had five children: Sharon, Alvin Elnardo, Anthony, Temuchin and Derek. Most of her sons predeceased Ruth. When they were sick, she cared for them. During the 1950's & '60's Ruth and Alvin travelled annually to Miami for Mr. Taliaferro's job. In addition to working alongside her husband, Mrs. Taliaferro worked as a sales clerk at Garwood Mills; as a chambermaid at various hotels and motels; and she also worked at Atlantic City Linen.
In 1970, the Taliaferro's opened their childcare center in their dining room with four children. Taliaferro's Day Center Center soon expanded to a building where they were able to care for up to 40 children at a time and employed 7 people. Throughout the years, Taliaferro's' Daycare Center, Inc., gained an excellent reputation as a childcare provider. In 2005, Ruth was recognized by the City of Atlantic City for her years of service and for starting the first childcare center in the African-American community.
In 1992, she joined Grace Family Church, where she was an active member participant until her health prevented her.
Mrs. Taliaferro was a loving, caring beautiful woman who was always there for her children and grandchildren and anyone in need. She is survived by: children, Sharon and Derek Taliaferro; Diona Taliaferro, who she loved as a daughter; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; seven great great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
A visitation will be held 9AM-11AM, Saturday, November 21, 2020, Cathedral Grace Family Church, 3901 Filbert Avenue, Atlantic City. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 19, 2020.