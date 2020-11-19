Kelly, Louise C. (nee Frederick), - 88, of Margate, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020. Louise was born on September 2, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA, an only child to John and Bertha Frederick. She grew up in Good Shepherd RC Parish in Southwest Philadelphia and was a graduate of West Catholic Girls HS, Philadelphia, Class of 1950. She graduated from Fitzgerald Mercy School of Nursing, Darby, PA, Class of 1953. Louise held a variety of nursing jobs, the longest tenured being the Atlantic City Medical Center, where she retired in 1994. She was married to Thomas Patrick Kelly from September 26, 1958 until his death in 1990. She and Tom raised 5 children; first in Linwood, NJ, then in Margate City NJ where she lived for 50 years. Affectionately known as "MeMom", she was always smiling, and never forgot a birthday, anniversary or special occasions. She loved going on cruises, bus trips, and multi-country excursions. Religion played a large part of her life. She was a long time member of Holy Trinity Parish where she participated in the choir, was a Eucharistic Minister, and other church activities. She was loved by many friends and family. For the past 3 years, she was a resident at Brandywine Living at Brandall Estates in Linwood NJ where she enjoyed playing bingo and made many new friends. Louise is survived by her 5 children: Mike (Gayle) of Powhatan, VA; Kevin (Carol) of Northfield, NJ, Tom (Isel) of Cherry Hill, NJ; Mary Myers (Don) of Margate, NJ; and Kathleen Salati (Dave) of Middletown, DE. 10 Grandchildren: Colleen, Luke, Chris, Steve, Nick, Robert, Rachel, Jennifer, Justin and Annie. 4 Great-Grandchildren: Coleman, Maggie, Emma and Max. She is preceded in death by her husband Tom, her parents John and Bertha Frederick, and her beloved dog Max. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday November 21, 2020 at 10:30am at Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church, on Jerome and Ventnor Avenues, Margate City, NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to an animal welfare organization of your choice. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 19, 2020.