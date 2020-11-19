Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
Darrell Lamont Curtis
1975 - 2020
Curtis, Darrell Lamont, - 45, of Absecon, went home to the Lord, November 16, 2020. He was born in Atlantic City on February 11, 1975, to Korgene E. and Darrell L. Jackson. "Doc" as he was known to his friends, attended Atlantic City Public Schools. He was employed by Caesars in Café Roma for more that 20 years. He is predeceased by: his parents; brother, Gary Lamont Davis, uncles, Mark Johnson and James King Curtis; grandparents, Marion Johnson and James Russell. He leaves to cherish his fond memories: daughters, Dejah K. and Darrel L. Curtis, Jr. and Mariah R. Anderson; siblings, Dawain Jackson and Tasha Burroughs (Ruben); grandchildren, DeSani K. Curtis, Kamille N. Edwards and Love Burnside; aunts, Cheryl Johnson (Justin), Lenora Blackwell (Tony), Tangela Wimbush (Mike), Bernice Curtis, Linda Williams (Howard); uncles, Terry Johnson, Leonard Curtis (Kathy), Kenneth Curtis (Gloria), Michael Williams, Miles Evans (Tylese); Wendy Davis, who was like a mother to him; and a host of other family and friends. Graveside funeral services will be Noon, Saturday, November 21, 2020, Lincoln Memorial Park, Harding Highway, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 19, 2020.
Lenora and family I´m so sorry to hear about darrell´s passing. My sincere condolences to the family. To be absent from the body is yo be present with the Lord. Take your rest young man!
Hope Marsh
November 19, 2020
Baby Darrell I love you so much I know you had to go . You are out of your pain . I am going miss you so much , going miss these words coming from You I LOVE YOU Take your rest baby Auntie love you Tammy You will always be on my heart
Tangela Wimbish
November 19, 2020