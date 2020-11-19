Curtis, Darrell Lamont, - 45, of Absecon, went home to the Lord, November 16, 2020. He was born in Atlantic City on February 11, 1975, to Korgene E. and Darrell L. Jackson. "Doc" as he was known to his friends, attended Atlantic City Public Schools. He was employed by Caesars in Café Roma for more that 20 years. He is predeceased by: his parents; brother, Gary Lamont Davis, uncles, Mark Johnson and James King Curtis; grandparents, Marion Johnson and James Russell. He leaves to cherish his fond memories: daughters, Dejah K. and Darrel L. Curtis, Jr. and Mariah R. Anderson; siblings, Dawain Jackson and Tasha Burroughs (Ruben); grandchildren, DeSani K. Curtis, Kamille N. Edwards and Love Burnside; aunts, Cheryl Johnson (Justin), Lenora Blackwell (Tony), Tangela Wimbush (Mike), Bernice Curtis, Linda Williams (Howard); uncles, Terry Johnson, Leonard Curtis (Kathy), Kenneth Curtis (Gloria), Michael Williams, Miles Evans (Tylese); Wendy Davis, who was like a mother to him; and a host of other family and friends. Graveside funeral services will be Noon, Saturday, November 21, 2020, Lincoln Memorial Park, Harding Highway, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 19, 2020.