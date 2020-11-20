Rogers, Jean E., - of Northfield, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday November 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Atlantic City, NJ she was the daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Waslasky) King. She was the devoted wife of the late Buddy Rogers who passed in 2001.
Jean was a graduate of Ocean City High School and she worked at Harrah's Casino for over 25 years as a cashier.
Jean will be missed and fondly remembered by her son; George (Monica) Rogers, daughter; Ann (Domenic) Dodato, grandchildren that will miss her very much; Kyle Dodato, Danielle Dodato, brother; James King. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her sister and best friend; Joan King, sister; Eleanor Warren, and brothers; Richard King, Harry King.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Jean please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 20, 2020.