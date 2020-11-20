Paulsen, Marion Helen, - 81, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ has completed her journey with cancer. She passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family. Marion was born in Philadelphia, PA and grew up in Barnegat Light, NJ with her parents, sisters and brother. Marion graduated Barnegat High School in the class of 1957. Marion has held many different jobs throughout her life but her most treasured job was being a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Marion was best remembered for her funny, artistic personality. She was an avid artist who mastered many different art mediums. Her unique sense of humor will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Catherine and Joel Montgomery, sisters Joan and Jacqueline and brother Joel. Marion is survived by her sister Catherine. Her children Jessica and Gary Nackman, Joan Shoemaker, Julie Shoemaker, Jacqueline and Rick Makoujy, Joy Ellen and Gerard Skelly, and Jennifer and Bernard Wenzel. Her grandchildren Jaime, Greg, Jennica, Michael, Jillian, Derrick, Joy, Aristotle, Anna, Sloan, Jacqueline, Jennalynn, and Jillianna. Great grandchildren Hans, Jack, Lance and Wade and countless nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday November 20, 2020 from 5-8pm and Saturday November 21, 2020 from 9-10am at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday November 21, 2020 at 11am at St. Francis R.C. Church 4700 Long Beach Blvd. Brant Beach, NJ 08008. Private Graveside burial for immediate family only. Due to COVID-19 the funeral home is operating at 25% occupancy capacity as per NJ executive order. Staff will be there to assist. Please note that all visitors must wear a face mask inside the funeral home and church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Oceans of Love at www.oceanoflove.org
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 20, 2020.