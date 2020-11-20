Reed, Amy Marie, - 49, of Lower Township, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Daughter of the late James and Anna MacDonald. A lifelong area resident, Amy graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School in 1989, received her Bachelor of Arts at Hofstra University, and her Masters Degree in Architecture from the Rhode Island School of Design. She worked as an art teacher at Richard M. Teitelman Middle School in Cape May where she touched the lives of many students. She was a devoted mom and enjoyed her children's sporting events. Amy is survived by her children Grant and Ainsley Reed, sister Elizabeth Kane, brother James (Carol) MacDonald, II, sister Joell (Travis) Worster, niece Emily Worster, and nephews William Chinners II, Nicholas Chinners, Tobias Worster, James MacDonald III, and Tyler MacDonald. She is predeceased by her parents. Services will be privately held. A GoFundMe campaign can be found by searching 'Amy Reed: Young mother who leaves behind two teenagers', and will help the children pursue their college goals as Amy would hope for. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 20, 2020.