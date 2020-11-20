Heitz, Marian P., - 98, of Little Egg Harbor Township, in Seacrest Village passed away on November 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur H. Heitz. They were married 70 years before his death in 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents Margaret and John Costello; and brothers John Costello Jr. and Edward Costello. Survivors include her sons, Ronald of Mays Landing, NJ, Terry of Freedom, ME, Gary (Laura) of Arden, NC, and Marty (Shonda) of Stillwater, OK; daughter in law, Linda Nell (Lou); eight grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. Mrs. Heitz was born in Rockledge, PA on August 26, 1922. She graduated from Pleasantville High School in Pleasantville, NJ in 1939. She worked as a bookkeeper for Kensington Furniture in Atlantic City and as Office Manager for the A.C. Electric Company Federal Credit Union. Arrangements are being handled by Wimberg Funeral Home of Egg Harbor City, NJ. Services will be private due to the Covid pandemic. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 307 London Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. Online condolences can be sent to www.wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 20, 2020.