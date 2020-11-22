Mallozzi, John Victor, - 58, of Norfolk, VA passed away Sunday, November 15th surrounded by family. He is survived by his father, Joe Mallozzi (Maureen) Ambler, PA; Brothers: Joe Mallozzi (Deanna) Arizona; Anthony Mallozzi, Atlantic City, NJ; Jim Carland (Kara) Petersburg, NJ; Bill Carland, Marmora, NJ; Michael Carland, Egg Harbor Township, NJ, and his aunt, Dianne Chieffo (Frank) Mays Landing, NJ, and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Doris Carland (Chieffo), and stepfather, James Carland. John owned a salvage yard in Morrisville, PA before moving to Norfolk, VA, and managing restaurants for mentor Ron Zoby. Memorial services will be held Saturday, December 5th at 11 am at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ, where he will be laid to rest at his mother's gravesite. For condolences to the family, visit www.metropolitanfuneralservices.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 22, 2020.