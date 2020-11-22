Condo, Marie, - of Galloway, NJ was called home to be with the Lord on November 6, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia and was a Sister of the Dominican Order in Pennsylvania for several years. She began her long career in education beginning as a teacher, and later a supervisor and an assistant principal in Camden, New Jersey. Her career in education continued when she moved to Galloway where she was the principal of the Cologne and South Egg Harbor Schools. She was a member of the Sons and Daughters of Italy and President of the Italian Cultural Institute of South Jersey. She leaves behind her dear friend of 54 years, Rose Marchionni; her brothers, Dominic and Peter Condo; her three nephews and two nieces. Marie was funny, quick-witted, and had a zest for life! A memorial service will be planned in the spring of 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 22, 2020.