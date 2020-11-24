Menu
James C. "Jim" Johnson
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Johnson, Captain James C. "Jim", - 84, of West Chester, PA formerly of Wildwood, NJ passed away peacefully at his home on November 19, 2020. Born in Wildwood, NJ in 1936, Jim was the son of the late Captain James P. and Isabel (née Dandois) Johnson. He was a Delaware River Pilot for 37 years until his retirement in 1996. Jim was the beloved husband, for 59 years, of the late Cynthia (née Pilot) Johnson; loving father of Steven R. Johnson (Olga), the late James C. Johnson, Jr., and Cynthia Anne Doster (Brian); grandfather of Steven M. Johnson, Erica Johnson, Christian Zimmerman (Heather), and Megan Holstrom (Chris); great-grandfather of Sylas, Derrick, and Elliott Holstrom; dear brother of the late Captain Robert D. Johnson. Interment will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 28th at Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery, 4 Westtown Road, Thornton, PA 19373. All those attending are required to please wear a mask and observe social distancing. Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, West Chester, PA 19382 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Interment
11:00a.m.
Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery
4 Westtown Road, Thornton, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
I am sorry to hear about your loss. We all need comfort during this time. Please stay positive and stay.
November 21, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 21, 2020