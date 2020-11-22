Doerr, Robert, - 37, of Weymouth Township, died November 16th peacefully, in his home. Born in Somers Point of John and Patricia Doerr, he spent most of his life with his family in Weymouth Township. He attended school in Mullica Township, as well as Weymouth Elementary, and graduated from Buena Regional High School. He worked as a CDL truck driver. He loved spending time with his friends, eating, and spending money. His friendly, caring, respectful attitude and welcoming smile were loved by all. He was a good friend.
He is survived by his parents John and Patricia (Merrill) Doerr; his brother John (Rebecca Satterlee) Doerr; aunts and uncles: Lou (Mark) Merrill, Kathleen "Angel" (Armond) Merrill-Conte, Alfred "Rocky" (Liz) Merrill, and Melody (William) Warrener; and numerous cousins.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Weymouth Township Fire and Rescue.
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 22, 2020.