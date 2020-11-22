DeSantis, Rosalie T., - 82, of Linwood, earned her heavenly wings on Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020. Rosalie (Rose) was born in Atlantic City Hospital on June 14, 1938. She grew up in Woodbine and graduated from Millville High School in 1956. Rosalie is predeceased by her dearly missed and loving husband Vincent D. DeSantis, Sr. who was her true love and her parents Benjamin and Clara (Steinberg) Kosher. Surviving are her daughter, Deborah (DeSantis) VanSant (Mark Selig); son, Vincent D. DeSantis, Jr. (Lisa); Grandchildren: Andrea DeSantis (Nick Nelson); Vincent J. DeSantis; Anthony DeSantis and Great Grandson, Thomas Nelson. Rose was kind, caring and spiritual. She loved her family, extended family and friends and was always there to listen and lend heart & hand. Rose volunteered for several community organizations (until COVID-19), including her former employer AtlantiCare, Sons of Italy, and was also active in her church, Saint Gianna (St. Bernadette's) Parish. Throughout the years, Rose established many cherished friendships and heartfelt memories through her spirit of giving and volunteerism. Rosalie was truly an angel on earth and has been reunited with her beloved husband Vince in the pearly gates of heaven. Arrangements will be private, with Rosalie's resting place being Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. Donations in Rosalie's memory may be sent to: AtlantiCare Heart Heroes Attn: Janet Bennett, AtlantiCare Heart & Vascular Institute, AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234, or a charity of choice
. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Adams Perfect Funeral Home.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 22, 2020.