Cost, Patricia M., - 92, of Brigantine, passed away on November 18th at home with her loved ones. Born January 12, 1928 in Pittsburgh PA, Pat moved to Brigantine in 1952. She was the president of volunteers at ACMC, a member of the Hospital Auxiliary, volunteer at Mainland Hospital, the Brigantine Presbyterian Church treasurer and original member of the Merry Mart. Pat's love for travel was evident in he r many stories and photographs. She and her husband, Don, took wonderful trips to Europe, Central America and explored the US, but their favorite mode of transportation was the motorhome. Pat enjoyed card games, sewing and spending time with friends and family. Pat is survived by her four children, Thomas (Patti), Alan (Dale), David (Sherry) and Nancy Doran; her grandchildren, Kelly, Alex, Chris, Laura, Megan, Emily, Micheleen and Jeremy; her five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews that she loved. Pat is predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Don, and her grandson Chad. She passed away peacefully in the home she resided in since 1956 and currently shared with granddaughter Megan, her husband Paul and great-grandson Kieran. Funeral arrangements are private. Any memorials please send to the Food Bank at the Brigantine Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood- Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 22, 2020.