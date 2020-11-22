Johnston, Patricia E., - 58, of Manahawkin, passed away on November 19, 2020. Patricia was born in Camden and raised in Moorestown before moving to Beach Haven Crest with her family in 1973. She graduated from Southern Regional High School. Patricia worked for Ocean Acres Country Club for 15 years and then Causeway Ford, and most recently ShopRite. Patricia was a caring, loving and sweet person who considered her cats and dogs her children along with her nieces and nephews. She had an unmatched love for animals and dolphins. She spent many years adding to her dolphin collection. Patricia never demanded or expected much in life but was always willing to give to others.



Patricia was predeceased by her parents, Edward Sr. and Mary Johnston and her brother, Edward Jr. She is survived by her sisters, Kathleen Vornlocker (Peter), Marie Burns (Edward), Lynn Johnston-Law and Susan McGrath (Jeffrey) along with her nieces and nephews and one furry companion, Bella.



Due to the Covid-19 virus, a funeral service will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom, NJ 08008. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.