Martin, Virginia, - 95, of Egg Harbor Township, passed peacefully to her home in heaven on Friday, November 20th. Ginny was a lifelong resident of Bargaintown, NJ to which she fondly referred to as "Bargy".
She is survived by her son, John Martin (Susan), her Grandchildren, Luke Martin (Heather), Zachary Martin (Emily), Rebecca Camp (John), Jacob Martin (Jillian), four great grandchildren, Aidyn, Noah and Addison Camp and Elle Martin, her sister in law, Doris Lenio and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Harry and her two sons, Happy and Stephen Martin, her parents Herbert and Lola Smith and her two sisters, Catherine Girard and Lois Allen.
Virginia loved everything about life and lived it to the fullest. She will be remembered for her unwavering faith in Jesus and her endless love and devotion to her family and friends. Her life was a witness to the truth she believed.
Graveside Service will be held at Zion Cemetery on Wednesday, at 2pm. Guests are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to one of Virginia's favorite charities, The Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 23, 2020.