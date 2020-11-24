Marietta B., Delesantro, - 98, passed away peacefully with hospice at Spring Village, Galloway on Thursday, November 20, 2020. She was born July 12, 1922, in Atlantic City, NJ, to Antonio and Nunziata (nee Sinagra) Mazzone. She graduated from Atlantic City HS in 1943. She worked in food services at Golden Nugget/ Bally's/Atlantic Club until her retirement in 2007 at age 85. She was a member of St. Michaels RC Church. Marietta loved the beach, dancing, and making meatballs and Sicilian eggs for the family. Marietta was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Frank J. Sr. in 1997. She was the last surviving of her siblings. She is survived by children (and their spouses): Frank J. Jr. (Deborah), Robert J. (Iris), and William J. She leaves behind and was very proud of her 5 granddaughters: Jaclyn, Maureen, Barbara, Gina, and Lisa, and 10 great grandchildren: Sophia, Salvatore, Audrie, Robert, Preston, Austin, Jayden, Emilia, Mariella, and Lorenzo. She loved her many nieces and nephews, including Diane, Jim, MaryAnn, and Tom. A graveside service will be held at 12:45pm on Friday, November 27th at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, 109 Route 50, Estell Manor. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 24, 2020.