Weinstein, Claire Modiano, - of Margate, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on the morning of November 21st surrounded by family and loved ones. Claire was born in Atlantic City in 1930, the third of four siblings. In middle school, she met the love of her life and future husband of 67 years, Judge Gerald Weinstein, who pre-deceased her. Claire's life was dedicated to the well-being of her husband and her two sons, Julian and Jim, as well as her extended family and the larger community. Like all the women of her Turkish Sephardic family, she did not attend college, yet her innate wisdom and counsel were sought after: she had the uncanny ability to provide the most incisive advice. She was respected and deeply liked by all who met her. Claire impressed upon those who knew her the values of truth, serenity and peace, emphasizing that people owe it to one another to be honest and compassionate, for as she often said, "You never know what battle someone else is waging." Indelibly committed to the Jewish community, Claire was a life member of Hadassah, and lifelong supporter of RNS, Seashore Gardens, Beth Judah Sisterhood, the Hebrew Academy, and the Federation of Jewish Agencies. She was also a past Board Member of JOAS, Chair of its Bookbindery, and a charter member of the Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University. Claire had a profound and abiding curiosity in spirituality and personal growth. Throughout her life, she explored a wide range of books and accounts of human experience as avenues for learning and healing. Above all, she believed in the value of kindness, and in treating one another and the environment with dignity and respect. In this regard, her charter membership in the Cousteau Society and her support of Friends of Peace Pilgrim held special significance for her. Claire is survived by her son Julian and his partner Lauren Gonzalez; her son Jim and his wife Beverly Weiss; her brother Daniel Modiano and his wife Liz; and her nephews and nieces. A Covid-adherent service will be held graveside at Rodef Sholom Cemetery, Ateres Tzvi section, Egg Harbor Township, on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Jewish National Fund or the Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University. Arrangements entrusted to Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 24, 2020.