Roosevelt T. Holliday Jr.
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Holliday, Jr., Roosevelt T., - 92, of Pleasantville, a native of Atlantic City, NJ was born on March 20, 1928, transitioned peacefully at home on November 19, 2020.

"Lucky" is predeceased by his beloved wife, Virginia Terry Holliday; father, Roosevelt Holliday, Sr.; mother Rebecca Riddick Holliday; step-mother Elizabeth Holliday; sister, Elaine Holliday Easley; brother-in-law, William (Bill) Easley; and daughter, Helen Holliday Hopkins.

Leaving to cherish his memory are two daughters, Anita Holliday Murphy (James) Tampa, Fl, and Yolanda Holliday, Greensboro, NC; two sons, Larry R. Holliday, Greensboro, NC, and David E. Holliday, Pleasantville; (7) grandchildren, (19) great grandchildren and (5) great great grandchildren.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, graveside services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Covington Funeral Home, Atco, NJ where condolences may be left at covingtonfuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 24, 2020.
