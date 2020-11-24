Givens, Paul T. 'Flukebuggy', - 76, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020, after a long illness. Paul was born in Atlantic City on May 16, 1944 to Anna Roehm and William Givens, Sr., both of whom predeceased him. He lived in Atlantic City all of his life, and his greatest joy was being married to his soul mate Bettie for 42 years; she went to her eternal rest in 2008 and they are now together forever. Paul was an avid fisherman, loyal Democrat, and devoted cat lover, and also enjoyed gardening and bird watching. He graduated from Holy Spirit High School and was a retired supply warehouse receiver for the NJ Air National Guard. Paul was honorably discharged from both the NJ Air National Guard and the NJ Army National Guard after more than 20 years of service. He is predeceased by his brother William (MaryAnn) Givens, Jr., and is survived by his sisters, Nancy Bucci and Linda Curtis, and his brother John (Lolly) Curtis III, as well many nieces and nephews.
A Requiem Mass will be offered on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 11:30AM from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Avenue, Absecon. All are welcome, however due to COVID restrictions, no pre-mass gathering is permitted, and flowers are prohibited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Outreach of Cape May County in his memory. Burial will follow at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, 109 NJ-50, Mays Landing, NJ. Arrangements by Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Avenue, Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com
.
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 24, 2020.