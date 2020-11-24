Webster, Harry, Sr., - 89, of Town Bank, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA and formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ, Harry lived locally for over 24 years. He served in the US Army during the Korean War, and after worked as a self-employed contractor for 44 years, retiring in 1998. His hobbies included woodworking, making cabinets and stained-glass designs. He also enjoyed restoring Ford Mustangs, and was a member of the VFW at large. He is predeceased by his wife Doris Marie Webster (2016), brother William Webster, sister Catherine (May) Williams, and 1 grandson Michael A Webster, Jr. Harry is survived by his daughter Kathleen (Paul) Nelson, son Harry (Stephanie) Webster, Jr., and Michael (Mary) Webster, 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Services for Harry will be held at 11am on Saturday, November 28, 2020; friends may call one hour prior to service from 10am – 11am. Interment will immediately follow service at the Cold Spring Cemetery, Cold Spring, NJ. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 24, 2020.